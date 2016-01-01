See All Urologists in Kansas City, KS
Urology
James Kovarik, PA is an Urology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. 

James Kovarik works at Internal Medicine in Kansas City, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center
    3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-4132
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699877035
