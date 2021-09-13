James Kim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
James Kim, PA-C
Overview
James Kim, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV.
James Kim works at
Locations
-
1
Urgent Care At Montecito Healthcare Center7061 Grand Montecito Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 877-5199
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with James Kim?
I feel like I’ve finally found a medical professional who listens to my concerns and takes the time to walk me through solutions. I never feel rushed during my visits with PA Kim and feel like he cares about my wellness. Historically, I’ve disliked going to the doctor, mainly because in my experience it has been difficult to find someone whose opinion I trust and who takes the time to treat me as a human and not just another box to check. I wanted to submit this review in case you’re in the same boat. I highly recommend PA Kim.
About James Kim, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1811539679
Frequently Asked Questions
James Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
James Kim works at
James Kim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with James Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.