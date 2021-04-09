Dr. James Keyes, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Keyes, PHD
Overview
Dr. James Keyes, PHD is a Psychologist in Mill Creek, WA. They specialize in Psychology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Keyes works at
Locations
West Cascade Behavioral Health15418 Main St, Mill Creek, WA 98012 Directions (425) 385-3262Monday9:00am - 6:15pmTuesday8:00am - 6:15pmWednesday10:00am - 6:15pmThursday8:00am - 6:15pmFriday10:00am - 4:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
From the second I called to the day I received feedback, and everything in-between, Dr. Keyes was professional, genuine, and caring. He truly understands autism in adults (and females!) which is hard to find in the area. I highly recommend him for evaluating autism in adults, and especially females.
About Dr. James Keyes, PHD
- Psychology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1841221165
Education & Certifications
- Denver General Hospital
- Loyola University
- Seattle University Honors Program
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keyes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keyes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Keyes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keyes.
