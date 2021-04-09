Overview

Dr. James Keyes, PHD is a Psychologist in Mill Creek, WA. They specialize in Psychology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Keyes works at Well Minds, LLC in Mill Creek, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.