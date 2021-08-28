See All Psychologists in Louisville, KY
Overview

Dr. James Kassel, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Louisville, KY. 

Dr. Kassel works at James Kassel Associates in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    James P Kassel, Psy.D. & Associates
    1700 Ups Dr Ste 107, Louisville, KY 40223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 339-4511

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Behavioral Disorders
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Behavioral Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Behavioral Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Kassel, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568587228
