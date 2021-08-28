Dr. James Kassel, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kassel, PSY.D
Dr. James Kassel, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Kassel works at
James P Kassel, Psy.D. & Associates1700 Ups Dr Ste 107, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions (502) 339-4511
- Medicare
I, along with several friends and acquaintances, have benefited greatly from working with Dr. Kassel. He is hands-down the most kind, compassionate, patient, and effective therapist I have ever seen. He's smart and he knows his stuff. If you're looking for someone who will fearlessly sit with you in the hard things, help you work through the issues in your head and your heart, and patiently walk with you toward healing...this is your guy. He doesn't force, he isn't harsh, and he won't just try to put a band aid on your problems. He gets to the root. I've experienced much healing with him and I highly recommend him. And I love love love that he asks if he can pray for me at the end of every session.
- Psychology
- English
Dr. Kassel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kassel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kassel works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassel.
