Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Johnson, PHD
Overview
Dr. James Johnson, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Portland, OR.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 516 Se 71st Ave, Portland, OR 97215 Directions (503) 252-3906
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have also recommended many of my close personal friends and his insight to help is unlike anyone I have ever met. A special Doctor would be a understatement. Highest recommendations one can give! *****
About Dr. James Johnson, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1497831713
Frequently Asked Questions
