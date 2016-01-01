James Jackson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Jackson, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
James Jackson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Corpus Christi, TX.
James Jackson works at
Locations
Nova Medical Center3403 S Padre Island Dr Ste 301, Corpus Christi, TX 78415 Directions (361) 445-3969
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About James Jackson, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1871648253
Frequently Asked Questions
James Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
