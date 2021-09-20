Dr. James Irby, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Irby, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Irby, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Jackson, MS.
Dr. Irby works at
Locations
-
1
Richardson Psychiatric P.A.4500 I 55 N Ste 234, Jackson, MS 39211 Directions (601) 869-5898
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Irby is the consummate professional. He excels in neuropsychological testing, evaluation, and follow up therapy. He is compassionate and caring for his patients. Highly recommend.
About Dr. James Irby, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1891805180
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Irby has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Irby accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Irby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Irby works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Irby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.