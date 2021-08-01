Dr. Huha II has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Huha II, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Huha II, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Beaver, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 659 3rd St, Beaver, PA 15009 Directions (724) 775-4556
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huha II?
Great doctor who truly cares about his patients. He goes above & beyond. If only all doctors were as caring.
About Dr. James Huha II, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1467417550
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huha II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huha II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Huha II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huha II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huha II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huha II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.