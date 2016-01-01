Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James Huang, DC
Overview
Dr. James Huang, DC is a Chiropractor in Walnut Creek, CA.
Dr. Huang works at
Locations
-
1
James Huang Dc1280 Boulevard Way Ste 211, Walnut Creek, CA 94595 Directions (925) 289-8010
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huang?
About Dr. James Huang, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1588907646
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.