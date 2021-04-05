See All Nurse Practitioners in Detroit, MI
James M Hogle, NP Icon-share Share Profile

James M Hogle, NP

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

James M Hogle, NP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Detroit, MI. 

James M Hogle works at Oak Street Health Jefferson Village in Detroit, MI with other offices in Flint, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Jefferson Village
    11260 E Jefferson Ave, Detroit, MI 48214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 331-6947
  2. 2
    Genesee Health System
    420 W 5th Ave, Flint, MI 48503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 257-3724
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anorexia
Anxiety
Binge Eating Disorder
Anorexia
Anxiety
Binge Eating Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post Trauma Dystonia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with James M Hogle?

    Apr 05, 2021
    He was very compassionate, caring and he made me feel comfortable instantly. I really appreciate the fact that he explained my condition in a simple way and gave me alternatives to medications.
    Anastasia Johnson — Apr 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: James M Hogle, NP
    How would you rate your experience with James M Hogle, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending James M Hogle to family and friends

    James M Hogle's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with James M Hogle

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about James M Hogle, NP.

    About James M Hogle, NP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1760710164
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    James M Hogle, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James M Hogle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    James M Hogle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    James M Hogle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed James M Hogle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James M Hogle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James M Hogle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James M Hogle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.