Dr. James Hill III, OD

Optometry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. James Hill III, OD is an Optometrist in Charleston, SC. 

Dr. Hill III works at MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and SUMMERVILLE, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute
    167 Ashley Ave # 301, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2
    MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion
    1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3
    MUSC Health Nexton Medical Park
    5500 Front St Ste 320, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4
    MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center
    2060 Sam Rittenberg Blvd # E708, Charleston, SC 29407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 06, 2017
    Dr. Hill is a very knowledgeable physician regarding low vision, visual fields, and multiple eye disorders. He is caring, compassionate, and willing to listen to the needs and wants of his clients. His low vision Occupational therapist Shirley Anderson is also wonderful to work with; a great team!
    Charleston, SC — Apr 06, 2017
    About Dr. James Hill III, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1639306053
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Hill III, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hill III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hill III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hill III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

