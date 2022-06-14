James Hill, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
James Hill, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
James Hill, CNP is a Registered Nurse in Hyattsville, MD.
James Hill works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CHOICE Pain & Rehabilitation Center - Hyattsville6475 New Hampshire Ave Ste 620, Hyattsville, MD 20783 Directions (240) 363-5754Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
CHOICE Pain & Rehabilitation Center - Gaithersburg18540 Office Park Dr, Montgomery Village, MD 20886 Directions (240) 363-5753Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with James Hill?
On point.
About James Hill, CNP
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English
- 1447654942
Frequently Asked Questions
James Hill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
James Hill accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with James Hill using Healthline FindCare.
James Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
James Hill works at
79 patients have reviewed James Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.