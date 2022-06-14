See All Registered Nurses in Hyattsville, MD
James Hill, CNP

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
5 (79)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

James Hill, CNP is a Registered Nurse in Hyattsville, MD. 

James Hill works at CHOICE Pain & Rehabilitation Center - Hyattsville in Hyattsville, MD with other offices in Montgomery Village, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHOICE Pain & Rehabilitation Center - Hyattsville
    6475 New Hampshire Ave Ste 620, Hyattsville, MD 20783 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 363-5754
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    CHOICE Pain & Rehabilitation Center - Gaithersburg
    18540 Office Park Dr, Montgomery Village, MD 20886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 363-5753
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (77)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 14, 2022
    On point.
    Kevin R. — Jun 14, 2022
    Photo: James Hill, CNP
    About James Hill, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447654942
    Frequently Asked Questions

    James Hill, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    James Hill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    James Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    79 patients have reviewed James Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Hill.

