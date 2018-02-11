Dr. James Hill, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hill, OD
Overview
Dr. James Hill, OD is an Optometrist in Monroeville, PA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4318 Northern Pike Ste 102, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 373-4433
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough, knowledgeable, professional, friendly. A REAL, good ole-fashioned eye doctor, doing things the way they are supposed to be done. You will not find better.
About Dr. James Hill, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1275658247
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hill accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
