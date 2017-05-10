See All Physicians Assistants in Fayetteville, NC
James Heine, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (6)
Overview

James Heine, PA is a Physician Assistant in Fayetteville, NC. 

James Heine works at Cape Fear Valley Health in Fayetteville, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fayetteville Family Medical Ctr
    1307 Avon St, Fayetteville, NC 28304 (910) 323-1718
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    James Heine, PA
    About James Heine, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588654529
    Frequently Asked Questions

    James Heine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    James Heine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    James Heine works at Cape Fear Valley Health in Fayetteville, NC. View the full address on James Heine’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed James Heine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Heine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Heine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Heine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

