See All Nurse Practitioners in Saint Petersburg, FL
James Michael Harrison, NP Icon-share Share Profile

James Michael Harrison, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

James Michael Harrison, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Petersburg, FL. 

James Michael Harrison works at Johnnie Ruth Clarke Health Ctr in Saint Petersburg, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kimlien Nguyen, DNP
Dr. Kimlien Nguyen, DNP
8 (11)
View Profile
Melisa Hodges, NP
Melisa Hodges, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Sophie Eusebio, ARNP
Sophie Eusebio, ARNP
10 (49)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Community Health Center of Pinellas
    1344 22nd St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 824-8181
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with James Michael Harrison?

    Jul 27, 2022
    Great bedside manner and knowledgeable
    jenn — Jul 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: James Michael Harrison, NP
    How would you rate your experience with James Michael Harrison, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending James Michael Harrison to family and friends

    James Michael Harrison's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with James Michael Harrison

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about James Michael Harrison, NP.

    About James Michael Harrison, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669953956
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    James Michael Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    James Michael Harrison works at Johnnie Ruth Clarke Health Ctr in Saint Petersburg, FL. View the full address on James Michael Harrison’s profile.

    James Michael Harrison has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with James Michael Harrison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Michael Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Michael Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you James Michael Harrison, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.