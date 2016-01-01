Overview

Dr. James Harrison, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Harrison works at ACTA in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.