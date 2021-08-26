See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Londonderry, NH
James Harris, APRN

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

James Harris, APRN is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Londonderry, NH. 

James Harris works at Diabetes and Lifestyle Management, LLC in Londonderry, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Health Matters
    25 Nashua Rd, Londonderry, NH 03053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 552-3309

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impaired Glucose Tolerance Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 26, 2021
    He took care of my mother just before hospice. He was incredibly kind and fixed the problems she was having despite a complex combination of illness and meds. I would highly recommend him to anyone who needs treatment.
    Dawn Hersey — Aug 26, 2021
    About James Harris, APRN

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932186475
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

