James Haraway, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

James Haraway, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Grand Junction, CO. 

James Haraway works at Primary Care Partners in Grand Junction, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Care Partners
    3150 N 12th St, Grand Junction, CO 81506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 256-5211
    Monday
    3:00pm - 10:00pm
    Tuesday
    3:00pm - 10:00pm
    Wednesday
    3:00pm - 10:00pm
    Thursday
    3:00pm - 10:00pm
    Friday
    3:00pm - 10:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 10:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About James Haraway, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053373795
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    James Haraway has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    James Haraway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    James Haraway works at Primary Care Partners in Grand Junction, CO. View the full address on James Haraway’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed James Haraway. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Haraway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Haraway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Haraway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

