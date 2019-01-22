Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Hall, PHD
Overview
Dr. James Hall, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Cypress, CA.
Dr. Hall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
James P. Hall D.o. A Medical Corp.5816 Corporate Ave Ste 170, Cypress, CA 90630 Directions (714) 527-7886
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hall?
I was referred to Dr Hall by my therapist I was about to lose my job and it was thought that I had chronic depression and anxiety after a few tries of different medications we found the formula that works for me. It has been a great relief to smile again.
About Dr. James Hall, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1326057274
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.