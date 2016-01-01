Dr. James Gramling, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gramling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Gramling, DNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Gramling, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Birmingham, AL.
Dr. Gramling works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Ctr5890 Valley Rd Ste 200, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 655-7600Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 11:45amFriday8:00am - 4:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gramling?
About Dr. James Gramling, DNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1366842015
Education & Certifications
- Jacksonville State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gramling accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gramling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gramling works at
Dr. Gramling has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gramling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gramling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gramling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.