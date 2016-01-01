James Goodson III, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Goodson III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
James Goodson III, NP
James Goodson III, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC.
James Goodson III works at
-
1
MUSC Health Primary Care Clemson Rd.105 Professional Park Rd, Columbia, SC 29229 Directions
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1649327156
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
