Overview

Dr. James Glynn, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Argosy University/Phoenix.



Dr. Glynn works at Sakowitz Counseling in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Lincoln Park, NJ and Hewitt, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.