Clinical Psychology
Dr. James Glynn, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Argosy University/Phoenix.

Dr. Glynn works at Sakowitz Counseling in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Lincoln Park, NJ and Hewitt, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Michael L. Sakowitz Ph.d. P.a
    11 Colburn Ct, Wayne, NJ 07470
    Sakowitz Counseling
    63 Beaverbrook Rd Ste 101, Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
    Sakowitz Counseling
    1900 Union Valley Rd Ste 303, Hewitt, NJ 07421

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Depression
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 06, 2016
    He has been helping my wife with depression, and I asked if he would see us as acoupke It was extremely productive He is intelligent Compassionate, talented, direct, well informed, and comes up with practical solutions to problems fast He has been instrumental in helping my wife with her depression and helping us solve problems as a couple
    No mame in Wayne Nj — Dec 06, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Glynn, PSY.D
    About Dr. James Glynn, PSY.D

    Clinical Psychology
    10 years of experience
    English
    1083967418
    Education & Certifications

    Sakowitz Counseling
    Trinitas Regional Medical Center
    Argosy University/Phoenix
    Kean University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Glynn, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glynn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Glynn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glynn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

