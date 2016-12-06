Dr. James Glynn, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Glynn, PSY.D
Dr. James Glynn, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Argosy University/Phoenix.
Michael L. Sakowitz Ph.d. P.a11 Colburn Ct, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 696-0800
Sakowitz Counseling63 Beaverbrook Rd Ste 101, Lincoln Park, NJ 07035 Directions (973) 696-0800
Sakowitz Counseling1900 Union Valley Rd Ste 303, Hewitt, NJ 07421 Directions (973) 696-0800
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
He has been helping my wife with depression, and I asked if he would see us as acoupke It was extremely productive He is intelligent Compassionate, talented, direct, well informed, and comes up with practical solutions to problems fast He has been instrumental in helping my wife with her depression and helping us solve problems as a couple
- Clinical Psychology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1083967418
- Sakowitz Counseling
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
- Argosy University/Phoenix
- Kean University
Dr. Glynn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glynn works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Glynn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glynn.
