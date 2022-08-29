See All Psychologists in Dayton, OH
Dr. James Gilchrist, PHD

Psychology
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Gilchrist, PHD is a Psychologist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Psychology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital North.

Dr. Gilchrist works at Health Psychology Associates in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Health Psychology Associates
    30 E Apple St Ste 6254, Dayton, OH 45409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Miami Valley Hospital North
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 29, 2022
    Very good experience overall!
    — Aug 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Gilchrist, PHD
    About Dr. James Gilchrist, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144315086
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Gilchrist, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilchrist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gilchrist has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gilchrist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gilchrist works at Health Psychology Associates in Dayton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Gilchrist’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilchrist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilchrist.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilchrist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilchrist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

