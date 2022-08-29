Dr. James Gilchrist, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilchrist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Gilchrist, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Gilchrist, PHD is a Psychologist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Psychology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital North.
Dr. Gilchrist works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Health Psychology Associates30 E Apple St Ste 6254, Dayton, OH 45409 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital North
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gilchrist?
Very good experience overall!
About Dr. James Gilchrist, PHD
- Psychology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1144315086
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilchrist has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilchrist accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilchrist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilchrist works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilchrist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilchrist.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilchrist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilchrist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.