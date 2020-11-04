Dr. James Gall, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Gall, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Gall, PHD is a Psychologist in Utica, MI.
Dr. Gall works at
-
1
Dr. James11111 Hall Rd, Utica, MI 48317 Directions (248) 656-5003
- Aetna
- Allstate
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- Value Options
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Caring, compassionate, and cuts to the chase.
- Psychology
- English
- 1215951496
Dr. Gall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gall.
