Dr. James Franklin, DC
Overview
Dr. James Franklin, DC is a Chiropractor in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from 1978.
Locations
Franklin Chiropractic & Accident Clinics Inc8077 Callaghan Rd Ste B, San Antonio, TX 78230 Directions (210) 201-0699
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent chiropractor and staff. Treated my family 15 years. Works with MDs to get beat outcome. Honest, professional, humble, great bedside manor.
About Dr. James Franklin, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
- 1467487835
Education & Certifications
- 1978
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franklin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franklin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franklin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franklin speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Franklin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franklin.
