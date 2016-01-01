Dr. James Flowers, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flowers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Flowers, PHD
Overview
Dr. James Flowers, PHD is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Kemah, TX. They specialize in Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Sam Houston State University.
Dr. Flowers works at
Locations
Kemah Palms Recovery LLC1013 Delesandri Ln, Kemah, TX 77565 Directions (713) 568-1210
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Flowers, PHD
- Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972666972
Education & Certifications
- Sam Houston State University
- Steven F. Austin State University
Dr. Flowers accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flowers speaks Spanish.
Dr. Flowers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flowers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.