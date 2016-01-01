Overview

Dr. James Flowers, PHD is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Kemah, TX. They specialize in Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Sam Houston State University.



Dr. Flowers works at Kemah Palms Recovery in Kemah, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.