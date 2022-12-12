Dr. James Flores, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Flores, OD
Overview
Dr. James Flores, OD is an Optometrist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Flores works at
Locations
-
1
Tucson5632 E 5th St, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 210-9785Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Nogales355 W Mariposa Rd, Nogales, AZ 85621 Directions (520) 210-9786
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Advantica
- Aetna
- Always Care Benefits
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Avesis
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Block Vision
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Corizon Health
- Coventry Health Care
- Davis Vision
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MercyCare Health Plans
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- National Vision Administrators, LLC
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of Arizona Health Plans
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flores?
Although this was my first visit, Dr. Flores seems very experienced and thorough. He observed things about my eyes which I know but had not mentioned. Also, he rechecked the refraction measurements made by the technician to confirm the accuracy. My only complaint is that check-in is by a not good kiosk rather than a live person at the front desk.
About Dr. James Flores, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1568502813
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flores has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flores accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Flores using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flores works at
Dr. Flores speaks Spanish.
118 patients have reviewed Dr. Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flores.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.