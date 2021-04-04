James Ferrera has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
James Ferrera, MS
James Ferrera, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in West Springfield, MA.
Psychiatric Counseling Svc1111 Elm St Ste 30, West Springfield, MA 01089 Directions (413) 739-7585
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Wonderful and honest person to talk with. He helped me to find my self esteem, self worth and ultimately myself again. I moved closer to family and away from the area, but made sure to thank this gentleman for guiding me back to myself after nearly 2 decades of an emotionally abusive relationship. He won't make you feel victim-ish, he won't judge you, and most of the work instilled will actually pop into your mind long after the appointment is done. Thank you, Mr. F, if you're reading this. :) I'm safe, I'm home and you are awesome!
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1396889796
