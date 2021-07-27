James Farmer III, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Farmer III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
James Farmer III, CH
Overview
James Farmer III, CH is a Chiropractor in Grand Rapids, MI.
James Farmer III works at
Locations
Orion Therapeutic Massage1239 Alpine Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504 Directions (616) 459-7664
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Farmer for many years and he has been the most consistent in keeping my back issues under control
About James Farmer III, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1972574754
Frequently Asked Questions
James Farmer III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
James Farmer III accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Farmer III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed James Farmer III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Farmer III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Farmer III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Farmer III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.