James Farley

Chiropractic
4.5 (86)
Accepting new patients
Overview

James Farley is a Chiropractor in Bridgewater, NJ. 

James Farley works at MFC Center for Health in Bridgewater, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MFC Center for Health
    720 US Highway 202/206 Bldg 21, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (862) 222-2460

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 86 ratings
Patient Ratings (86)
5 Star
(76)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
May 25, 2022
I have been a patient of Dr. Farley's for over 2 years. I have hypothyroidism. My medical doctor was unable to determine what was causing my exhaustion and weight gain. The extensive blood panels that Dr. Farley ran showed multiple autoimmune issues which clearly explained my symptoms. By following the personalized Care Plan recommended by Dr. Farley I was able to regain my energy, my sleeping has greatly improved, I no longer have brain fog and I've lost weight. Thank you Dr. Farley and staff for caring enough to keep me on track and for teaching me so much about living a healthier and happier life. I would highly recommend this office to anyone looking for real answers to your health issues.
About James Farley

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1336273473
Frequently Asked Questions

James Farley is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Farley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

James Farley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

James Farley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

James Farley works at MFC Center for Health in Bridgewater, NJ. View the full address on James Farley’s profile.

86 patients have reviewed James Farley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Farley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Farley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Farley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

