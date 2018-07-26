See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
James Epley, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

James Epley, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

James Epley works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care
    2400 Eastpoint Pkwy Ste 550, Louisville, KY 40223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Health Louisville

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Jul 26, 2018
I’ve worked with James Epley for 10 years. His caring, thorough, personable and professionalism supercedes others exponentially. Cut backs in this industry would make most question the countless hours of dedication, designations, continuing education and sacrifice required serving patients. I appreciate his relentless efforts, precision and expertise. Highly recommend James Epley “A.P.R.N” to any of you or loved ones with any specific need.
GLW in Crestwood, KY — Jul 26, 2018
About James Epley, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1962467183
Frequently Asked Questions

James Epley, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Epley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

James Epley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

James Epley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

James Epley works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Louisville, KY. View the full address on James Epley’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed James Epley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Epley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Epley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Epley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

