Dr. English has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James English, PHD
Overview
Dr. James English, PHD is a Counselor in Raleigh, NC.
Dr. English works at
Locations
Northridge Psychological Service PC2301 Stonehenge Dr Ste 202, Raleigh, NC 27615 Directions (919) 847-2197
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. English?
Professional and personal. Calm and balanced. Easygoing doesn't get over excited. Easy to interact with and a calming presence.
About Dr. James English, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1871520270
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. English accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. English has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. English. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. English.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. English, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. English appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.