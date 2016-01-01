James Dusenbury has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
James Dusenbury, NPP
Offers telehealth
James Dusenbury, NPP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bronx, NY.
James Dusenbury works at
Essen Medical502 E Tremont Ave, Bronx, NY 10457 Directions (347) 250-2511
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1831453562
James Dusenbury accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Dusenbury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed James Dusenbury. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Dusenbury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Dusenbury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Dusenbury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.