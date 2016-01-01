Dr. James Durski, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Durski, OD
Overview
Dr. James Durski, OD is an Optometrist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Durski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center One9880 Bustleton Ave Ste 313, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 677-9762
-
2
Northern Ophthalmic Associates Inc.500 York Rd Ste 102, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 885-6830
-
3
Northern Ophthalmic Associates1330 Powell St Ste 503, Norristown, PA 19401 Directions (610) 272-6888
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Durski?
About Dr. James Durski, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1174592802
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Durski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durski works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Durski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.