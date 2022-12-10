Dr. James Dragonette, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dragonette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Dragonette, DC
Overview
Dr. James Dragonette, DC is a Chiropractor in Hamburg, NY.
Dr. Dragonette works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southtowns Chiropractic Office4735 Southwestern Blvd, Hamburg, NY 14075 Directions (716) 648-6161
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dragonette?
back pain went away after the first treatment
About Dr. James Dragonette, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1508896978
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dragonette has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dragonette accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dragonette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dragonette works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dragonette. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dragonette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dragonette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dragonette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.