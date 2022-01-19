See All Chiropractors in Celebration, FL
Dr. James Dishman, DC

Chiropractic
5 (41)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Dishman, DC is a Chiropractor in Celebration, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus.

Dr. Dishman works at Dishman Chiropractic And Wellness Center in Celebration, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Dishman Chiropractic and Wellness Center
    605 Celebration Ave, Celebration, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 939-1010
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    2:00pm - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain

Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Jan 19, 2022
    After moving here from up north, I have struggled finding a chiropractor the met my needs. Dr. Dishman and his staff are phenomenal. From the receptionist, to the massage therapists, they are the best. I appreciate them so much.
    Darrin — Jan 19, 2022
    About Dr. James Dishman, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1689680340
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida, Gainesville
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Dishman, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dishman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dishman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dishman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dishman works at Dishman Chiropractic And Wellness Center in Celebration, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dishman’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Dishman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dishman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dishman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dishman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

