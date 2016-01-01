James Dickerson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
James Dickerson, ARNP
Offers telehealth
James Dickerson, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Omaha, NE.
Lasting Hope Out-Patient Program3528 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68131 Directions (402) 717-5550
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About James Dickerson, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1801839444
James Dickerson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Dickerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed James Dickerson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Dickerson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Dickerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Dickerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.