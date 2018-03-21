James Davis, EDD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
James Davis, EDD
James Davis, EDD is a Psychologist in Clarksville, TN.
Dr.Katherine J. Gorman, PHD1854 Memorial Dr, Clarksville, TN 37043 Directions (931) 648-4811
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
He listened to everything that I had to say and genuinely wanted to help me. He is so caring and helpful. I was very impressed with my experience.
About James Davis, EDD
- Psychology
- English
- 1982793295
James Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
James Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed James Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Davis.
