Dr. Davis IV has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Davis IV, OD
Overview
Dr. James Davis IV, OD is an Optometrist in Clermont, FL.
Dr. Davis IV works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. James R. Davis Iv O.d. Inc.730 7th St, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 394-6168
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis IV?
You are treated with the most respect & care. They protect your privacy. Very professional & cares about you personally. Dr Davis & staff make you feel so welcomed. They go the extra mile to make sure you get the right glasses & exams. If you have a major issue Dr Davis will refer you to the right doctor.
About Dr. James Davis IV, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1902987514
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis IV works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis IV. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis IV.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.