Dr. James Davis, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Davis, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Crestview Hills, KY.
Dr. Davis works at
Behavioral Health Center334 Thomas More Pkwy Ste 120, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 301-5901Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've been a patient of Dr. Davis for over 8 years. He's the most helpful counselor I've ever had. Compassionate, but honest, and truly wants what's best for his patients. He has helped me through multiple crises over the years. I could never thank him enough.
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
