Dr. James Dalfino, DC
Dr. James Dalfino, DC is a Chiropractor in Shelton, CT.
Connecticut Disc and Laser Therapy Centers9 Cots St Ste 2C, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 456-9299
After 20+ yrs Surgeries ,Therapy, Pills ,and Potions for a misplaced 5L ( my rusty rivet ) trapping Sciatic nerve and affecting my Leg Knee and foot to the point of not being able to move without severe Pain I found Ct Disc an Laser as a last resort . I am so Happy to say after a Session of Painless DRX & Laser treatments with Dr Dalfino and his Lovely Staff I am now pain free and moving. I have only good things to say about Dr Dalfino and his Staff He is a Dr that Listens and cares for his Patients and his Staff make you feel you are the most important Patient of the Day . If you are in Pain break the cycle and go see him and get comfort even if you are 78yrs old like me It Works
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Dalfino has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dalfino accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dalfino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalfino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalfino.
