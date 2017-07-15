Dr. Cormier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Cormier, DC
Overview
Dr. James Cormier, DC is a Chiropractor in Fitchburg, MA.
Dr. Cormier works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cormier Chiropractic17 Pierce Ave Ste B, Fitchburg, MA 01420 Directions (978) 345-1224
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cormier?
I've been seeing Dr. Cormier off and on for a couple years now, and I recommend him to everyone who is in need of some healing. He is knowledgeable, caring and stays up to date with the latest of techniques. I always leave feeling great.
About Dr. James Cormier, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1659422806
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cormier accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cormier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cormier works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cormier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cormier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cormier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cormier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.