James Colasurdo, PSY

Clinical Psychology
4.5 (27)
James Colasurdo, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY. 

    910 W End Ave Apt 1C, New York, NY 10025 (212) 851-8100
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    4.7
    Nov 20, 2021
    Excellent. This is an inspiring, inspirational, insightful therapist.
    About James Colasurdo, PSY

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1831149830
    James Colasurdo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    James Colasurdo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed James Colasurdo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Colasurdo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Colasurdo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Colasurdo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
