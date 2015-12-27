Dr. Coker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Coker, OD
Overview
Dr. James Coker, OD is an Optometrist in Pawleys Island, SC.
Dr. Coker works at
Locations
Pawleys Eye Associates10805 Ocean Hwy, Pawleys Island, SC 29585 Directions (843) 979-2400
Dr Michael L. Mills PA3420 Broad St, Loris, SC 29569 Directions (843) 756-6919
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Coker is an excellent, exceedingly knowledgeable practitioner that I would recommend to anyone
About Dr. James Coker, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1235124900
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coker accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coker works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Coker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coker.
