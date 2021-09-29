James Cohen, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
James Cohen, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
James Cohen, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Staten Island, NY.
James Cohen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eyecare Advantage 2 Inc.4771 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 948-8200
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with James Cohen?
He listen to my concerns and followed up with me a few days after.
About James Cohen, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1144636713
Frequently Asked Questions
James Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
James Cohen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
James Cohen works at
2 patients have reviewed James Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.