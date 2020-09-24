Dr. James Cloyd, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cloyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Cloyd, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Cloyd, PHD is a Medical Psychologist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Medical Psychology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Brigham Young University and is affiliated with Orem Community Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Locations
Nexus Pain Care3585 N University Ave, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 356-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Orem Community Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very insightful. He says just the right things and asks the right questions to make you feel comfortable yet gently pushing you towards the issues that brought you to him.
About Dr. James Cloyd, PHD
- Medical Psychology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1750450953
Education & Certifications
- Utah Center For Pain Management and Research, Nexus Pain Care
- Brigham Young University
- Eastern Washington University
