Dr. James Cloyd, PHD

Medical Psychology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Cloyd, PHD is a Medical Psychologist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Medical Psychology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Brigham Young University and is affiliated with Orem Community Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.

Dr. Cloyd works at Nexus Pain Care in Provo, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nexus Pain Care
    3585 N University Ave, Provo, UT 84604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 356-6100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orem Community Hospital
  • Utah Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Behavior Modification
Chronic Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Behavior Modification
Chronic Back Pain
Chronic Pain

Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Recurrent Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Pain Killer Addiction Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Prescription Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychological Addiction Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Surgical Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 24, 2020
    Very insightful. He says just the right things and asks the right questions to make you feel comfortable yet gently pushing you towards the issues that brought you to him.
    Starr — Sep 24, 2020
    About Dr. James Cloyd, PHD

    • Medical Psychology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1750450953
    Education & Certifications

    • Utah Center For Pain Management and Research, Nexus Pain Care
    • Brigham Young University
    • Eastern Washington University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Cloyd, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cloyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cloyd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cloyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cloyd. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cloyd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cloyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cloyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

