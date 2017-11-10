Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Clark, OD
Overview
Dr. James Clark, OD is an Optometrist in Griffin, GA.
Dr. Clark works at
Locations
Eye Doctors Center PC210 S 16th St, Griffin, GA 30224 Directions (770) 229-8700
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Clark found what was wrong with my 4 year olds eyes that others that were supposed to be from Emory did not find. They mis-diagnosed her 2 different times on the third opinion we went to Clark. Dr. Clark spent time with her and found out what was wrong.
About Dr. James Clark, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1891859682
Dr. Clark accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
