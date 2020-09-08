Dr. James Claeys, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Claeys is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Claeys, DC
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Claeys, DC is a Neurology Specialist in Melbourne, FL.
Dr. Claeys works at
Restore Wellness Center1310 W Eau Gallie Blvd Ste A, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 312-0585
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Healthfirst
My experience with Dr Jim has been successful in that my neuropathy in my feet has consistently improved. Swelling reduced, I'm able to walk for longer periods of time without weakness, I now have feeling on the bottom of my feet again, and less stiffness with better flexibility. Using the home treatment program was well worth it. Thank you Dr Jim
- Neurology
- English
- 1013454768
