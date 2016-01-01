See All Nurse Practitioners in Orlando, FL
James Carpenter, FNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile

James Carpenter, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

James Carpenter, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Orlando, FL. 

James Carpenter works at The Health Carpenter in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Health Carpenter
    1111 Lucerne Ter, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 294-4118
    Monday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Asthma
Back Pain
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Asthma
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Draw Chevron Icon
Blood Sugar Monitoring Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
IV Therapy Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pediatric EKG (Electrocardiogram, ECG) Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with James Carpenter?

Photo: James Carpenter, FNP-BC
How would you rate your experience with James Carpenter, FNP-BC?
  • Likelihood of recommending James Carpenter to family and friends

James Carpenter's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with James Carpenter

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about James Carpenter, FNP-BC.

About James Carpenter, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1396256616
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Misericordia University
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

James Carpenter, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Carpenter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

James Carpenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

James Carpenter works at The Health Carpenter in Orlando, FL. View the full address on James Carpenter’s profile.

James Carpenter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with James Carpenter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Carpenter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Carpenter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you James Carpenter, FNP-BC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.