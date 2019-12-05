James Bresnahan Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
James Bresnahan Jr, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
James Bresnahan Jr, LMFT is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Worcester, MA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 50 Elm St, Worcester, MA 01609 Directions (508) 752-1170
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Jim is one of the best counselors that I have worked with. He is non-judgemental and makes you very comfortable when dealing with issues. His office is like sitting in someone's living room which makes it relaxing to talk. I recommend highly to anyone who has addiction issues.
About James Bresnahan Jr, LMFT
- Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
- English
- 1215031802
